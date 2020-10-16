e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:52 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 149 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 48 runs without the loss of any wicket. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

Chris Green bowled the 1st over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one as 14 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

9 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Chris Green which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.6. At the same stage, KKR were 28/1. Mumbai Indians need 101 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

