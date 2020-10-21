e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of 15 overs of the 39th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 52/6. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 16 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 3.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 70 runs.

