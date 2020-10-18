e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at ABU DHABI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 42 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Basil Thampi bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

14 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Basil Thampi which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 3 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 168 runs.

