IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 18th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 71/1. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Piyush Chawla where he kept things tight.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 142 runs.

