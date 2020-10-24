e-paper
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:57 IST
At the end of 15 overs of the 43rd match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 88/5. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 22 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 14th over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 118 runs.

