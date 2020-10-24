e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:39 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 127 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

8 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin.

The 9th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 66/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 57 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 5.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In