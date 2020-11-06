IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:16 IST

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 58 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore for a chance to play Delhi Capitals in qualifier 2. SRH scrapped through on the last matchday of the league phase with a dominant win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, RCB lost their last match to DC but qualified for the eliminator due to a better NRR than Kolkata Knight Riders. It is a virtual quarter-final with winner moving one step closer to the final.

READ | SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s a showdown between 2016 finalists

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

READ| RCB Predicted XI vs SRH: After missing a few games, Aaron Finch likely to return in do-or-die clash

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 06).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | SRH’s Predicted XI vs RCB: No tinkering required for SRH to take down RCB

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/