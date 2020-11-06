SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates: A must-win game as SRH, RCB lock horns in battle of survival
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the eliminator of Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi.
-
17:30 hrs IST
Virat Kohli speaks ahead of the Eliminator
-
17:25 hrs IST
RCB’s loose middle-order and its impact in death overs
-
17:20 hrs IST
SRH bowlers at Abu Dhabi
-
17:15 hrs IST
Leading wicket takers for RCB in last 7 matches
-
17:10 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score | Kohli vs SRH
-
17:05 hrs IST
SRH vs RCB - last 5 encounters
-
17:00 hrs IST
ABU Dhabi - Venue Insights
-
16:55 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score| RCB’s leading run scorers in last 7 games
-
16:50 hrs IST
RCB in last 5 matches
-
16:45 hrs IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 games
-
16:40 hrs IST
SRH vs DC - Head to head
-
16:35 hrs IST
SRH vs RCB - The squads
-
16:30 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB eliminator
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: Aiming at a place in the Qualifier 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi. The SRH will be high on confidence as they cruised into the play-offs after defeating top three teams of the tournament. RCB, on the other hand, are currently on a 4-match losing streak. However, their solid show in the first-half of the tournament helped them notch a place in top four. It’s a must-win scenario for both sides as the one who loses tonight, gets knocked out straight away.
Follow the live updates of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator here:
Virat Kohli speaks ahead of the Eliminator
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said, “We’ve got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that’s all we want as a team. I’m sure the guys will be excited about what’s ahead for us. We can be more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result.”
RCB’s loose middle-order and its impact in death overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order is slowing down with every single game. As a result, their scores is deteriorating in the death overs.
RCB’s score in death overs last four games:
44/4
35/4
27/3
49/5
SRH bowlers at Abu Dhabi
Rashid Khan - 3 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets
T Natarajan - 3 matches, 92 runs, 4 wickets
Khaleel Ahmed - 2 matches, 71 runs, 2 wickets
Leading wicket takers for RCB in last 7 matches
Yuzvendra Chahal: 10 wickets
Chris Morris/ Mohammed Siraj: 6 wickets
Washington Sundar: 2 wickets
Navdeep Saini/ Shahbaz Ahmed: 2 wickets
IPL 2020 Live Score | Kohli vs SRH
With 525 runs, Virat Kohli is the 2nd highest run getter against SRH in IPL. He needs 42 runs to surpass S Watson to become leading run getter vs SRH in IPL.
SRH vs RCB - last 5 encounters
* Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RoyalChallengers Bangalore by 5 wickets, 2020
* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, 2020
* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, 2019
* Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs, 2019
* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
ABU Dhabi - Venue Insights
Highest Team Total: 206/4 By Kings XI Punjab Against Chennai Super Kings in 2014
Lowest Team Total: 70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan Royals in 2014
Highest Individual Score: 107 By Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) Against Mumbai Indians in 2020
Best Bowling Figures: 5/20ByVarunChakravarthy (KolkataKnightRiders) against Delhi Capitals In 2020
Highest Partnership: 152 By Sanju Samson And Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) For 3rd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians In 2020
Win Rate Batting First: 10% (1 Won; 9 Lost)
IPL 2020 Live Score| RCB’s leading run scorers in last 7 games
Devdutt Padikkal - 229
Virat Kohli - 204
AB de Villiers - 170
Josh Philippe - 77
RCB in last 5 matches
vs DC - lost by 6 wickets
vs SRH - lost by 5 wickets
vs MI - lost by 5 wickets
vs CSK - lost by 8 wickets
vs KKR - won by 8 wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 games
vs MI - won by 10 wickets
vs RCB - won by 5 wickets
vs DC - won by 88 runs
vs KXIP - lost by 12 runs
vs RR - won by 8 wickets
SRH vs DC - Head to head
Total matches - 16
SRH win: 8
RCB win: 7
Tied: 1
SRH vs RCB - The squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB eliminator
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL2020 eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be another cracker of a contest that pits David Warner and Virat Kohli against each other. SRH and RCB face each other for the third time this season. One team will end its journey while the other will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.