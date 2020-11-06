Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates: A must-win game as SRH, RCB lock horns in battle of survival

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the eliminator of Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi.

By hindustantimes.com | Nov 06, 2020 17:33 IST
highlights

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: Aiming at a place in the Qualifier 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi. The SRH will be high on confidence as they cruised into the play-offs after defeating top three teams of the tournament. RCB, on the other hand, are currently on a 4-match losing streak. However, their solid show in the first-half of the tournament helped them notch a place in top four. It’s a must-win scenario for both sides as the one who loses tonight, gets knocked out straight away.

Follow the live updates of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator here:

17:30 hrs IST

Virat Kohli speaks ahead of the Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said, “We’ve got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that’s all we want as a team. I’m sure the guys will be excited about what’s ahead for us. We can be more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result.”

17:25 hrs IST

RCB’s loose middle-order and its impact in death overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order is slowing down with every single game. As a result, their scores is deteriorating in the death overs.

RCB’s score in death overs last four games:

44/4

35/4

27/3

49/5

17:20 hrs IST

SRH bowlers at Abu Dhabi

Rashid Khan - 3 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets

T Natarajan - 3 matches, 92 runs, 4 wickets

Khaleel Ahmed - 2 matches, 71 runs, 2 wickets

17:15 hrs IST

Leading wicket takers for RCB in last 7 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal: 10 wickets

Chris Morris/ Mohammed Siraj: 6 wickets

Washington Sundar: 2 wickets

Navdeep Saini/ Shahbaz Ahmed: 2 wickets

17:10 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score | Kohli vs SRH

With 525 runs, Virat Kohli is the 2nd highest run getter against SRH in IPL. He needs 42 runs to surpass S Watson to become leading run getter vs SRH in IPL.

17:05 hrs IST

SRH vs RCB - last 5 encounters

* Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RoyalChallengers Bangalore by 5 wickets, 2020

* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, 2020

* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, 2019

* Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs, 2019

* Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

17:00 hrs IST

ABU Dhabi - Venue Insights

Highest Team Total: 206/4 By Kings XI Punjab Against Chennai Super Kings in 2014

Lowest Team Total: 70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan Royals in 2014

Highest Individual Score: 107 By Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) Against Mumbai Indians in 2020

Best Bowling Figures: 5/20ByVarunChakravarthy (KolkataKnightRiders) against Delhi Capitals In 2020

Highest Partnership: 152 By Sanju Samson And Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) For 3rd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians In 2020

Win Rate Batting First: 10% (1 Won; 9 Lost)

16:55 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score| RCB’s leading run scorers in last 7 games

Devdutt Padikkal - 229

Virat Kohli - 204

AB de Villiers - 170

Josh Philippe - 77

16:50 hrs IST

RCB in last 5 matches

vs DC - lost by 6 wickets

vs SRH - lost by 5 wickets

vs MI - lost by 5 wickets

vs CSK - lost by 8 wickets

vs KKR - won by 8 wickets

16:45 hrs IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 games

vs MI - won by 10 wickets

vs RCB - won by 5 wickets

vs DC - won by 88 runs

vs KXIP - lost by 12 runs

vs RR - won by 8 wickets

16:40 hrs IST

SRH vs DC - Head to head

Total matches - 16

SRH win: 8

RCB win: 7

Tied: 1

16:35 hrs IST

SRH vs RCB - The squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande

16:30 hrs IST

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB eliminator

Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL2020 eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be another cracker of a contest that pits David Warner and Virat Kohli against each other. SRH and RCB face each other for the third time this season. One team will end its journey while the other will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

