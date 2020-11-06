SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates: A must-win game as SRH, RCB lock horns in battle of survival

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Eliminator: Aiming at a place in the Qualifier 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 today in Abu Dhabi. The SRH will be high on confidence as they cruised into the play-offs after defeating top three teams of the tournament. RCB, on the other hand, are currently on a 4-match losing streak. However, their solid show in the first-half of the tournament helped them notch a place in top four. It’s a must-win scenario for both sides as the one who loses tonight, gets knocked out straight away.

Follow the live updates of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator here:

17:30 hrs IST Virat Kohli speaks ahead of the Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said, “We’ve got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that’s all we want as a team. I’m sure the guys will be excited about what’s ahead for us. We can be more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, probably we could have a strong Powerplay which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result.”





17:25 hrs IST RCB’s loose middle-order and its impact in death overs Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order is slowing down with every single game. As a result, their scores is deteriorating in the death overs. RCB’s score in death overs last four games: 44/4 35/4 27/3 49/5





17:20 hrs IST SRH bowlers at Abu Dhabi Rashid Khan - 3 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets T Natarajan - 3 matches, 92 runs, 4 wickets Khaleel Ahmed - 2 matches, 71 runs, 2 wickets





17:15 hrs IST Leading wicket takers for RCB in last 7 matches Yuzvendra Chahal: 10 wickets Chris Morris/ Mohammed Siraj: 6 wickets Washington Sundar: 2 wickets Navdeep Saini/ Shahbaz Ahmed: 2 wickets





17:10 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score | Kohli vs SRH With 525 runs, Virat Kohli is the 2nd highest run getter against SRH in IPL. He needs 42 runs to surpass S Watson to become leading run getter vs SRH in IPL.





17:05 hrs IST SRH vs RCB - last 5 encounters * Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RoyalChallengers Bangalore by 5 wickets, 2020 * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, 2020 * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, 2019 * Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs, 2019 * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs





17:00 hrs IST ABU Dhabi - Venue Insights Highest Team Total: 206/4 By Kings XI Punjab Against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 Lowest Team Total: 70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan Royals in 2014 Highest Individual Score: 107 By Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) Against Mumbai Indians in 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 5/20ByVarunChakravarthy (KolkataKnightRiders) against Delhi Capitals In 2020 Highest Partnership: 152 By Sanju Samson And Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) For 3rd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians In 2020 Win Rate Batting First: 10% (1 Won; 9 Lost)





16:55 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score| RCB’s leading run scorers in last 7 games Devdutt Padikkal - 229 Virat Kohli - 204 AB de Villiers - 170 Josh Philippe - 77





16:50 hrs IST RCB in last 5 matches vs DC - lost by 6 wickets vs SRH - lost by 5 wickets vs MI - lost by 5 wickets vs CSK - lost by 8 wickets vs KKR - won by 8 wickets





16:45 hrs IST Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 games vs MI - won by 10 wickets vs RCB - won by 5 wickets vs DC - won by 88 runs vs KXIP - lost by 12 runs vs RR - won by 8 wickets





16:40 hrs IST SRH vs DC - Head to head Total matches - 16 SRH win: 8 RCB win: 7 Tied: 1





16:35 hrs IST SRH vs RCB - The squads Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande



