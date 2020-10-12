IPL 2020, MI vs DC: ‘I don’t want to point fingers,’ Rohit Sharma wants team to improve in chasing despite win over Delhi Capitals

cricket

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:25 IST

It was an impressive display by the Mumbai Indians’ team on Sunday as they defeated high-flying Delhi Capitals to move to the top position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. The match went down to the last over with MI needing seven runs to win. Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard ensured that there were no hiccups for MI as they came out on with five wickets in hand. Earlier in the day, DC scored 162/4 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan hitting a half-century.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored their respective half-century in the run-chase to guide MI to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals . Yadav and de Kock both scored 53 runs in the match as they helped their team to chase a decent target of 163 runs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was elated with the win and called it a “perfect day” for his team.

“The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It’s important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points,” Sharma said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Despite admitting his team did everything right in the match, Sharma is still seeking improvement.

“We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end,” he said.

“We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don’t want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament,” Sharma added.

Mumbai Indians now have 10 points from seven games and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on October 16.

(with ANI inputs)