Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:02 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 13th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 29 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. MI batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 116 runs.

