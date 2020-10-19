IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: ‘We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,’ Kieron Pollard says Rohit Sharma is ‘not feeling well’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:23 IST

Mumbai Indians had the chance to grab the hold of the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table when they needed only six runs to win the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. But Mohammed Shami bowled a superb over to restrict Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to just five runs as the match headed into another Super Over.

Eventually, KXIP ended up winning the match in the second over as they improved their points tally to six from 9 games. However, there was a surprise at the end of the match as instead of skipper Rohit, his deputy Kieron Pollard headed out to attend the press conference. The media persons asked if everything was fine with the MI skipper. Pollard gave an update on the situation as he said that Rohit wasn’t feeling well.

“I was told that he’s (Rohit) not feeling well, that’s why I’m here to chat with you guys. We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,” said Pollard

Pollard also commented on the influence of Jasprit Bumrah in the MI team, saying that the Indian pacer has taken over the mantle from Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Malinga had opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons. The Sri Lankan pacer was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

However, in the first super over Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over

“He’s (Bumrah) a world-class cricketer. He has been number one in a couple of formats for a long period of time. He has learned and has gone leaps and bounds for us at Mumbai Indians in a run of while and so. We have comfort in him. A couple of years ago, we had a fit and fair Lasith Malinga and he (Bumrah) has taken over that mantle now and so,” said Pollard during the post-match press conference.

In the first Super Over, Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock came out to bat and were not able to take the team over the line. In the second Super Over, Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 runs.

“Obviously there are decision-makers to make the decision, you know we can look at those things and say that’s where we lost the game but we played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and getting to 170 odd and bringing the game to the last over,” said Pollard.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals.

“Just a matter of improvement, each and every time we step on the cricket field is to improve and to do better. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan and hopefully get two points in the next game,” said the all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)