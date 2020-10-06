e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between RR and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

MI have won the 20th match of IPL 2020 by 57 runs, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for total of 136 runs in the 19th over. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer with 70 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Jos Buttler and Tom Curran who contributed 56 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over along with a wicket.

James Pattinson bowled only 1 ball in the 19th over of the game and gave away 0 run.

That brings us to the end of the match. MI will now face DC at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet DC in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In