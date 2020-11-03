e-paper
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 56th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at SHARJAH. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 39 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Jason Holder. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one as 16 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

