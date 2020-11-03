e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians might rest a few players which will favour Sunrisers Hyderabad’ - Brian Lara

IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians might rest a few players which will favour Sunrisers Hyderabad’ - Brian Lara

IPL 2020: That MI have already secured the top spot might help SRH in catching them off guard in their must-win game, felt Lara. The West Indies legend put his weight behind the David Warner-led side to beat the four time champions on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Indians (MI) players (PTI)
         

Ahead of the all-important IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Tuesday, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara said defending champions MI might rest some of their frontline players as they are already assured of a top of the table finish.

That MI have already secured the top spot might help SRH in catching them off guard in their must-win game, felt Lara. The West Indies legend put his weight behind the David Warner-led side to beat the four time champions on Tuesday.

“Yeah, definitely. They (SRH) found themselves in this position and that’s from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge,” said Lara on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

“Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so,” the former Windies skipper added.

Another team which will be closely observing the SRH vs MI match on Tuesday is Kolkata Knight Riders. They would Lara’s predictions don’t come true and MI come out with their full strength squad to beat SRH and help them qualify as the fourth-ranked team.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoff.

If SRH win, they will lock horns with RCB in the Eliminator on Friday while a defeat will see RCB facing KKR on the same day.

