IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:01 IST

Delhi Capitals reclaimed their top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table with a hard-fought win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Sharjah Stadium. Batting first, Delhi put up a mammoth target of 229 runs for KKR to chase. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat for DC. KKR battled hard with DC but eventually came 18 runs short of the target. The win propelled DC to dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore from the top spot. They are leading with 6 points from 4 matches.

RCB are second in the IPL 2020 points table with the same number of wins from 4 matches but their NRR is not on the healthy side. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Saturday.

READ | IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

The third position is occupied by Mumbai Indians, who have 2 wins from 4 matches.Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed into the top four of the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. It was a good all-round performance by the Sunrisers as youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma stood up to the task and took their team to a total of 164 runs. Then the bowlers ensured a victory for SRH as they restricted CSK to 157 runs. The win took them to the fourth spot, tied with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on four points.

Defeat against MI has pushed Kings XI Punjab down to the seventh spot. The last spot is occupied by Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

There has been no big changes in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Mayank Agarwal leading the line with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul not far behind. Mayank holds possession of the Orange Cap with 246 runs while Rahul has 239.

Behind them are Faf du Plessis (CSK), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), and Sanju Samson (RR) with 195, 174, and 172 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal has grabbed the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami after a Man of the Match display against RR. He became the holder of the Purple Cap after taking three wickets against RR. He is tied on wickets with Mohammad Shami and Kagiso Rabada.

Behind them are MI’s Rahul Chahar, KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell, and MI quick Trent Boult with six wickets each.