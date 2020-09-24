IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:09 IST

Mumbai Indians have taken the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table after crushing Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday in their second match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs to power MI to a score of 195 while batting first. Then they defended the total well and restricted KKR to just146 runs. With that win, they grabbed two points from two games and toppled Rajasthan Royals from the top spot due to a better Net Run Rate.

On Tuesday, RR had taken the top position in the points table after securing a 16-run win in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. RR rode on a sensational 74-run knock from Sanju Samson and a late flourish from Jofra Archer to post 217/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 72 runs for CSK but it was not enough to chase down the total.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sit on third position after registering a win on Monday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a topsy-turvy affair at the Dubai International Stadium.

Three-time IPL champions CSK got off the mark in the IPL 2020 points table following their five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday. But after their defeat to RR, CSK have slipped to fifth.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals grabbed victory over Kings XI Punjab by virtue of a Super Over. The match was so closely-fought that at the end of 40 overs, the score was identical. Delhi Capitals scored 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings and Kings XI Punjab matched that target in the run-chase. But the 2014 finalists could only score two runs in the Super Over and DC chased it easily. They are on fourth position.

IPL 2020 Organge Cap List

Faf du Plessis has looked in splendid form in this season. He has played two special knock for CSK in two matches and leads the chart for the Orange Cap with 130 runs. He is followed by Rohit who has 92 runs. There have been some solid performances with the bat already in the IPL even though only five games have been played. Ambati Rayudu’s innings for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener against Mumbai Indians has been one of the most memorable ones. Mayank Agarwal’s blinder in a losing effort for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals

Here is the Orange Cap List:

IPL 2020 Purple Cap List

Sam Curran leads the line for the Purple Cap after picking up four wickets in two games for CSK. Lungio Ngidi did not have a good outing against RR but is second in the race with four wickets. Mohammed Shami’s spell of 3/18 for KXIP against Capitals was his best IPL spell ever and it has put him in third place. Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell of 3/18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the best spell for RCB against SRH in all of seasons and he is in fourth place currently.

Here is the Purple Cap List:

James Pattinson and Trent Boult occupy the fifth and sixth spot with 3 wickets each.