IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Eoin Morgan's KKR defeat Virat Kohli-led RCB by 9 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders made a massive leap on the points table on Monday night after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 31 at Abu Dhabi. After opting to bat first, the Virat Kohli-led side went through a horrid collapse as they were bowled out for 92 in 19 overs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/13) and all-rounder Andre Russell (3/9) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR, sharing six wickets among each other.

In reply, Kolkata’s opening duo stitched an 82-run stand to take the game home, with 60 balls to spare. Shubman Gill played a fiery knock of 48 runs off 34 balls while Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 41, off 27 deliveries, on his debut game for KKR. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The victory helped KKR move up to the fifth spot on the points table with 6 points and a positive net rate of +0.110. They are well ahead of the likes of Rajasthan Royals (6th), Punjab Kings (7th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th).

IPL 2021 Points Table

Orange Cap

After the IPL 2021 match no. 31 between RCB and KKR, there is no change in the top five of highest run-scorer’s list. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan leads with 380 runs in eight matches and currently holds the orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul stands second with 331 runs at an average of 66.20, followed by CSK opener Faf du Plessis who has 320 runs in eight matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw is fourth with 308 runs while CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed fifth with 284 runs, averaging 40.57.

Rank Player Team Runs Average 1 Shikhar Dhawan DC 380 54.28 2 KL Rahul PBKS 331 66.20 3 Faf du Plessis CSK 320 53.33 4 Prithvi Shaw DC 308 38.50 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 284 40.57

Purple Cap

Though Harshal Patel couldn’t scalp a wicket against KKR on Monday, he still remains the leading wicket-taker of the league so far. He holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 8 games. DC’s Avesh Khan is placed second with 14 scalps while RR’s Chris Morris also has 14 wickets under his belt and is placed third. MI’s Rahul Chahar remains at fourth position with 11 wickets. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan is fifth with 10 wickets.

Rank Player Team Wickets Average 1 Harshal Patel RCB 17 15.88 2 Avesh Khan DC 14 16.50 3 Chirs Morris RR 14 16.00 4 Rahul Chahar MI 11 20.36 5 Rashid Khan SRH 10 17.20