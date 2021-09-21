Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Eoin Morgan's KKR defeat Virat Kohli-led RCB by 9 wickets
cricket

IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Eoin Morgan's KKR defeat Virat Kohli-led RCB by 9 wickets

The victory helped KKR move up to the fifth spot on the points table with 6 points and a positive net rate of +0.110.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:37 AM IST
KKR beat RCB by 9 wickets iin IPL 2021 match No. 31.(IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders made a massive leap on the points table on Monday night after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 31 at Abu Dhabi. After opting to bat first, the Virat Kohli-led side went through a horrid collapse as they were bowled out for 92 in 19 overs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/13) and all-rounder Andre Russell (3/9) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR, sharing six wickets among each other.

In reply, Kolkata’s opening duo stitched an 82-run stand to take the game home, with 60 balls to spare. Shubman Gill played a fiery knock of 48 runs off 34 balls while Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 41, off 27 deliveries, on his debut game for KKR. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

The victory helped KKR move up to the fifth spot on the points table with 6 points and a positive net rate of +0.110. They are well ahead of the likes of Rajasthan Royals (6th), Punjab Kings (7th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th).

IPL 2021 Points Table
Orange Cap

After the IPL 2021 match no. 31 between RCB and KKR, there is no change in the top five of highest run-scorer’s list. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan leads with 380 runs in eight matches and currently holds the orange Cap. PBKS captain KL Rahul stands second with 331 runs at an average of 66.20, followed by CSK opener Faf du Plessis who has 320 runs in eight matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw is fourth with 308 runs while CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad is placed fifth with 284 runs, averaging 40.57.

RankPlayerTeamRunsAverage
1Shikhar DhawanDC38054.28
2KL RahulPBKS33166.20
3Faf du PlessisCSK32053.33
4Prithvi ShawDC30838.50
5Ruturaj GaikwadCSK28440.57

Purple Cap

Though Harshal Patel couldn’t scalp a wicket against KKR on Monday, he still remains the leading wicket-taker of the league so far. He holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 8 games. DC’s Avesh Khan is placed second with 14 scalps while RR’s Chris Morris also has 14 wickets under his belt and is placed third. MI’s Rahul Chahar remains at fourth position with 11 wickets. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan is fifth with 10 wickets.

RankPlayerTeamWicketsAverage
1Harshal PatelRCB1715.88
2Avesh KhanDC1416.50
3Chirs MorrisRR1416.00
4Rahul ChaharMI1120.36
5Rashid KhanSRH1017.20
