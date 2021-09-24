IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

The Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday made a massive leap on the points table after registering a comfortable 8-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no 34 in Abu Dhabi. The Eoin Morgan-led side defeated Rohit Sharma & Co by 8 wickets to capture the fourth spot with eight points and positive net run rate of +0.363.

The young guns of KKR produced remarkable performances as the team continued its winning spree in the UAE leg of the tournament. Pacer Prasidh Krishna registered the figures of 2/43 while Venkatesh Iyer notched up his maiden IPL fifty, scoring 53 off just 30 balls. Rahul Tripathi played a promising knock of 74 not out as the Knight Riders finished the chase of 156 with 29 balls to spare.

After the defeat, MI have slipped to sixth position with a negative net run rate of -0.310. Rajasthan Royals are ahead of them at the fifth spot.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Orange Cap List

IPL 2021 Orange Cap List(iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday regained his IPL 2021 Orange Cap from KL Rahul following his knock of 42 runs in 37 balls against SRH. The left-hander now has 422 runs in 9 games. Rahul is placed second with 380 runs, followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal at third place with 327 runs. CSK’s Faf du Plessis is next in the list with 320 runs to his credit. Prithvi Shaw kept his fifth spot intact with 319 runs in 9 games.

Purple Cap list

IPL 2021 Purple Cap List(iplt20.com)

RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to lead the table of highest wicket-takers with 17 scalps in 8 matches and holds the Purple Cap. DC’s Avesh Khan, who returned wicketless against SRH, is placed 2nd ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris on average with both pacers having 14 wickets each. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh is fourth with 12 wickets in 7 matches. SRH spinner Rashid Khan took his tally to 11 wickets in 8 games and is now holds the fifth position.