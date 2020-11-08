IPL 2020, Qualifier 2, DC vs SRH Preview: Struggling Delhi Capitals eye maiden final, but resilient Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the way

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 10:36 IST

The penultimate match of the Indian Premier League 2020 will pit two teams on the back of contrasting forms. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a four-match winning streak, while the Delhi Capitals find themselves in the middle of a pretty bad slump. There is so much to distinguish between the current DC side and the one that began the tournament. From winning the six games out of their first eight to losing five out of their last six, the Capitals have over the last couple of weeks done nothing but hurt their chances, and with a place in the final up for grabs, the clock is ticking.

READ | SRH’s predicted XI vs DC: One change in top-order can lead SRH to finale

The Capitals need to find a solution to the one thing that is their core – and that is the domestic batting, the players forming which have blown hot and cold. One of the most promising young batsmen of the current generation, a World Cup winner, Prithvi Shaw is probably in the worst batting slump of his life. Shreyas Iyer, despite scoring over 400 runs, is yet to come up with that one impactful knock. Ajinkya Rahane, has wasted his opportunities and Rishabh Pant continues to pe the puzzling enigma. The lone positives in that batting line-up are Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis, but there’s only so much they can do.

DC’s bowling which for the most part of the IPL was deemed one of the best, was taken to the cleaners by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1. And although Sunrisers’ batting order isn’t as glittering as that of their MI counterpart, the icy-cool Kane Williamson and the even cooler Jason Holder, along with captain David Warner are fully capable of repeating similar exploits.

And why, you ask? Because SRH have reinvented themselves with aplomb, rejuvenating themselves on the back of a string of impressive showings. They first defied all the odds to make it to the playoffs before sending Royal Challengers Bangalore packing. In this game of magnifying proportions, both teams will be looking to deliver the one knockout blow that sets them a date with the defending champions on Tuesday.

What: Indian Premier League, 2020, Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

When: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Team News

Delhi Capitals

Their vulnerability at top order being an area of concern, DC need to strengthen it and they can do it by bringing Shimron Hetmyer in. Who goes out? Easy, Daniel Sams. Sure, DC will be a frontline bowler short but it’s their batting that needs a bit of strengthening. In that case, Marcus Stoinis would need to fill in for Sams as the first chance among fast bowlers, and he’d need to be promoted up the order. Also, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to shove Shaw down in order to end his rut and give Rahane another go as Dhawan’s opening partner.

Probable XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (Capt), 4 Prithvi Shaw, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Rishabh Pant (WK), 8 Axar Patel, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wriddhiman Saha’s fitness will be a focal point, because if he’s still unfit, it is likely that SRH will stick with Shreevats Goswami, because Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson are too precious to be dropped for Jonny Bairstow. Besides, the combination of these four foreign players have won Sunrisers their previous four matches.

Probable XI: 1 David Warner (Capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha/Shreevats Goswami (Wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Priyam Garg, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan

Stats and Trivia

- Delhi have won only 1 out of their 7 matches in playoffs/semis in IPL.

- Wriddhiman Saha is 21 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.

- David Warner is 5 sixes from becoming the 6th batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL.

- Ajinkya Rahane is 69 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in IPL.