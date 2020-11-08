IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, SRH’s predicted XI vs DC: One change in top-order can lead SRH to finale

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 10:35 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have come a long way in the Indian Premier League 2020. Their journey in the tournament was no less than a roller-coaster ride. And now, they are just one step away from the season finale. On Sunday evening, they will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second qualifiers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Despite thumping the RCB in the eliminator, David Warner & Co are on the edge as victory is the only option for them. In order to take down a wounded DC, they must make one major in the top-order.

Here’s the SRH predicted XI against Delhi Capitals:-

1. David Warner: Warner’s leadership has been pure gold this season. Also, his performance with the bat is the key to good starts.

2. Wriddhiman Saha: His fitness will be a major concern for the Orange Army. Shreevats Goswami replaced him in the eliminator but scored nothing with the bat. Saha’s return can pose a massive threat to DC bowlers.

3. Manish Pandey: Pandey has been a reliable batsman for the SRH. All he needs to fire in the big game.

4. Kane Williamson: The Kiwi cricketer scripted SRH’s win in the eliminator. He is a massive support system in the middle-order who well versed in dealing with crunch situations.

5. Priyam Garg: The team management has shown enough faith in Priyam Garg. Now, it’s payback time. The youngster has shown his fielding skills but needs to contribute with the bat as well.

6. Abdul Samad: One of the reliable players in the middle order. His all-round capabilities make him a strong contender in the SRH line-up.

7. Jason Holder: Holder has been impressing everyone around him since his induction in the SRH line-up. Be it with the ball or bat, this man is an absolute match-winner.

8. Rashid Khan: The SRh line-up is incomplete without this Afghan leg-spinner. He is one of the SRH’s silver linings who can turn out be a match-winner any moment.

9. Sandeep Sharma: The lead pacer of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s, Sandeep has filled the void after Bhuvneshwar’s exit. He is consistent and among wickets – all that SRH wants from its leading speedster.

10. T Natarajan: Natarajan has proved his mettle with his lethal Yorkers and brilliant death bowling. His role is going to be crucial in the qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals.

11. Shabaz Nadeem: The left-arm spinner has mastered the art of putting opponents under pressure in the middle overs. All he needs just one good over to set the momentum for his team.

SRH Predicted XI against MI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan