IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals players start training with musical session

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals players start training with musical session

The session started off on a musical note. The Rajasthan Royals’ players participated in various activities including some wherein their power of focus and concentration was put to test.

cricket Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals players Varun Aaron and Robin Uthappa
Rajasthan Royals players Varun Aaron and Robin Uthappa
         

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals started their preparatory camp on Monday at Nagpur ahead of the 13th season of IPL starting on March 23. But before the likes Robin Uthappa, Kartik Tyagi and Manan Vohra sweat it out in the nets, they participated in off-the-field team bonding session before they headed for training on the ground.

The session started off on a musical note. The players participated in various activities including some wherein their power of focus and concentration was put to test.

As part of the session, players got to learn and know about each other, helping the new players integrate into the team, facilitating a stronger team bond. The session also saw the players participate in a freehand drawing activity. The activity was aimed towards helping the players express themselves freely and having a free mind about things without taking too much pressure.

Hindustantimes

The session helped the players tone down mentally and relax their minds before setting off on some intense preparation in Nagpur leading up to the 13th edition of the IPL.

Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Varun Aaron, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shashank Singh.

Sanju Samson will be joining the camp on Tuesday.

