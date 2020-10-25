e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:32 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 146 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 127 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

14 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

6 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.5. At the same stage, RCB were 101/2. Chennai Super Kings need 19 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 3.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Against China, India needs to be militarily better prepared: Mohan Bhagwat
Against China, India needs to be militarily better prepared: Mohan Bhagwat
IPL 2020, Highlights: CSK beat RCB by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, Highlights: CSK beat RCB by 8 wickets
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyendar Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyendar Jain
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
‘We are not kids’, Owaisi’s reply to Bhagwat’s ‘Muslims were misled’
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In