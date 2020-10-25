IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:32 IST

Chasing a target of 146 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 127 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

14 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

6 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.5. At the same stage, RCB were 101/2. Chennai Super Kings need 19 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 3.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL