Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chasing a target of 146 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs without the loss of any wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings and are still on the crease.

Washington Sundar bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

13 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris which was an expensive one.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar which was an expensive one.

15 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

6 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, RCB were 38/1. Chennai Super Kings need 100 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

