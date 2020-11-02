e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:10 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 55th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 50 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal who contributed 57 runs to the innings.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

17 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Daniel Sams which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

11 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 20th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 153 at 7.7 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Rahane, Dhawan taking game away from Bangalore
DC vs RCB Live: Rahane, Dhawan taking game away from Bangalore
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In