IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:46 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 31st match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 122/3. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over was bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

6 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan where he kept things tight.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 19 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

