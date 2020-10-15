RCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RCB look to continue winning spree against KXIP
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take the field against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2020 today. Follow the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 match live updates...
17:20 hrs IST
Gayle’s records in Sharjah
17:15 hrs IST
Virat Kohli’s 200th match for RCB
17:10 hrs IST
RCB’s bowling shine
17:05 hrs IST
Chris Morris - RCB’s lethal spearhead
17:00 hrs IST
Will ‘Gayle Storm’ hit Sharjah tonight?
16:55 hrs IST
RCB vs KXIP: Head to Head clashes
16:50 hrs IST
KXIP’s downfall in IPL 2020
16:45 hrs IST
RCB vs KXIP: Catch the live action here
16:40 hrs IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020
16:35 hrs IST
RCB vs KXIP: A look at the squads
16:00 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to face Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The last time they locked horns, KXIP emerged as the winners. That was the only victory they managed in this season as the story changed thereafter.Kings XI Punjab put a dominant show in that match, but have been failing to win any of their 5 games since.With time running out already, KL Rahul & Co desperately need to bounce back against a balanced RCB who would seek revenge for their previous loss. Unlike previous season, RCB is currently one of the top four teams. Be it batting or bowling, Kohli’s boys have been ticking all the boxes. The same would be expected tonight so that they can sail past an ailing KXIP.
Follow the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 live updates here:
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Matches: 13
Runs: 387
100s: NIL
Fifties: 4
Average: 29.77
Strike Rate: 157.32
In the words of Captain Kohli, "Loyalty above everything."@imVkohli plays his 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th match for RCB tonight. 🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/4DAy6wUqPC— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 15, 2020
RCB’s bowling shine
In the first 5 matches RCB’s fast bowlers had an average of 40.93 which has improved to 18.33 in the last 2 matches. Their economy rate has also fallen from 10.8 in the first 5 matches to 6.32 in the last 2 matches.
Chris Morris - RCB’s lethal spearhead
* Chris Morris missed 5 matches due to injury but since his comeback has proved his worth. He has taken 5 wickets at an average of 7.20, which is best by any bowler in IPL 2020.
* Morris has an economy of 4.50 which is also the best by a bowler in IPL 2020. His arrival has boosted RCB’s death bowling, in 2 matches he has taken 4 wickets from overs 17-20 most by a RCB bowler at an economy of 5.33.
Will ‘Gayle Storm’ hit Sharjah tonight?
Universe Boss Chris Gayle was hit by a stomach bug but now he is fit and back at nets. The team has dropped a hint that he might play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah.
Cars driving past Sharjah, beware 🚗 ⚠️— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 15, 2020
The BOSS is 🔙 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #RCBvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/qS3LRLw46f
RCB vs KXIP: Head to Head clashes
Matches: 25
RCB win: 12
KXIP win: 13
KXIP’s downfall in IPL 2020
2020 is the year which KXIP would definitely like to forget. They did manage a clinical in against RCB but that was it. Since then, they haven’t won any match in the tournament. With just one win from 7 matches, KXIP hold the 8th position currently. As the 2nd leg of IPL 202 has begun, they need to fire before it’s too late.
RCB vs KXIP: Catch the live action here
#RCB will look to continue their winning streak while #KXIP will be itching to break their losing streak as the two teams square off in Match 31 of #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/JPOp7muROu #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/uvD8K22FG7
Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020
RCB happens to be the happiest team in 2020. What a season they are having currently. 5 wins from 7 games have placed them among the top-half of the points table. 2020’s RCB looks more confident than ever. The batting has ample fire power other than Virat Kohli. More importantly, their bowling has been amazing this year.
RCB vs KXIP: A look at the squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed
Kings XI Punjab Squad: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 mathc. The match number 31 of the tournament pit two of the most dashing Indian cricketers – Virat Kohli & KL Rahul against each other, that too, on batsmen’s paradise, Sharjah. While Kohli & Co enter the competition on a high, presuure surmounts Rahuls KXIP as they search for 2nd win in this tournament.