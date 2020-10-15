IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:44 IST

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIPLive Streaming: Royals Challengers Bangalore would eye maintaining their winning run as they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 31st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The contest will pit Virat Kohli and KL Rahul against each other. RCB are currently placed third on the points table while KXIP are reeling at the bottom most position with two points. Their only win in the tournament came against RCB where Rahul slammed a century. It’s high time for KXIP that they return to winning ways before the gates to playoff closes for them.

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs KXIP IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KXIP online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/