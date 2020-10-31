e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Unfortunate for rest of the world, India have found another batsman’: Michael Vaughan’s huge remark on RCB youngster

‘Unfortunate for rest of the world, India have found another batsman’: Michael Vaughan’s huge remark on RCB youngster

IPL 2020: After Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Paddikal’s blistering innings against Mumbai Indians, Vaughan said that the world will see a lot of the batsman in the coming years, even in international colours.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli’s Indian team (left) and Michael Vaughan (right).
File image of Virat Kohli’s Indian team (left) and Michael Vaughan (right).(HT Collage)
         

Over the past few years, the Indian cricket team has gone from strength to strength in the batting department. A look at India’s batting options puts oppositions under pressure, it is so well stacked up. At the top, India have options between Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The middle order is filled by options between Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari. Players like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya give Indian batting line-up fire power towards the end. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

This is the reason why the Indian team has been so successful in the past few years - their batting line-up is one of the best in the world, and it makes them almost hard to beat for any opposition. And now, former England captain believes that India may have found yet another batting option, which should be worry for the rest of the world.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s youngster Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the finds of the season. Promoted as an opener for the team in his inaugural IPL season, Padikkal has already scored 417 runs in 12 games at an average of 34. 75, and a strike rate of 128.70. Paddikal has also scored four fifties already this season - the last of which came against Mumbai Indians in RCB’s previous game.

Also read: RCB Predicted XI against SRH: Kohli to make two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

After Paddikal’s blistering innings against MI, Vaughan said that the world will see the batsman a lot in the coming years, even in international colours.

“I am pretty sure, in the next few years, we will see plenty of him. Not just in the IPL, he will get international colours. Whether it’s very soon, or within the next year, I am sure,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“He’s just got the gift in the game. He can cope with the pressure. He has got a nice awareness of the game situation. He plays spin nicely which you would expect,” he added.

“He also plays the quicks with calmness and control. Unfortunately, for the rest of the world, India may have found another batsman,” the former England batsman added.

RCB will face off against SRH on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

