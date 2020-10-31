DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back with playoff spot at stake

DC vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score: Beginning another double header week, where Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the day at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Already qualified for the playoff, Mumbai Indians would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table. They hold the first position with 16 points from 12 matches. DC, on the other hand, are under pressure after a hat-trick of losses. They are desperate to return to winning ways in order to seal their play-off place. Iyer & Co are placed third with 14 points from 12 games. The match against MI is extremely crucial as Delhi Capitals cannot afford to take things lightly. Another defeat might shatter their playoff hopes.

Follow the live updates of DC vs MI IPL 2020 match here:

13:35 hrs IST Shikhar Dhawan vs MI vs Mitchell McClenaghan: 6 innings, 69 runs, 3 dismissals vs Hardik Pandya: 4 innings, 29 runs, 1 dismissal vs Jasprit Bumrah: 9 innings, 85 runs, 0 dismissal vs Rahul Chahar: 2 innings, 27 runs, 1 dismissal





13:30 hrs IST Suryakumar vs DC in IPL Since 2018, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 146 runs against Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 144.55, including 2 fifties. His scores vs DC in last 5 games are as follows: * 53 at Abu Dhabi, 2020 * 26 at Delhi, 2019 * 2 at Mumbai, 2019 * 12 at Delhi, 2018 * 53 at Mumbai ,2018





13:25 hrs IST DC vs MI, Live Updates: Bumrah vs Pant in IPL 7 innings 26 runs 4 dismissals Bumrah has dismissed Pant 4 times in IPL - most by any bowler.





13:20 hrs IST Milestone awaits for Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant is 11 runs away from completing 2000 runs in the IPL. If he gets there, he will be the 3rd player to reach this landmark for DC.





13:15 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: MI yet to win in Dubai Mumbai Indians is the only team which is yet to register a win at Dubai in IPL. They have lost all the 5 matches played at this venue so far in the history of the league. Further if we look at MI’s win rate % among all the venues in IPL with min 5 matches played, Dubai is the only venue where they have to register a win in IPL.





13:10 hrs IST Important Stats * Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest scorer against Mumbai Indians with 733 runs. Suresh Raina has scored most - 818 runs. * 179.38 : Krunal’s batting strike rate vs DC, best among all the active teams for him in IPL.





13:05 hrs IST Krunal Pandya vs Delhi Capitals *So far in the IPL 202, Krunal has picked 5 wickets. Against Delhi, Krunal has picked 2/26 and has an average of 16.75 and SR of 15.1 which is the best among all the active teams. *With the bat, his best score in IPL came vs DC in 2016 where he scored 86 runs off 37 balls at SR of 232.43 batting at No. 3.





13:00 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score | Suryakumar: MI’s batting powerhouse With 1298 runs Suryakuma Yadav is the 5th highest run getter in the league since IPL 2018, he is the only uncapped player in the top 5 run getter’s list. This is the 3rd consecutive season where Surya has scored more than 300 runs in an IPL edition. Out of the 362 runs in IPL 2020, 335 runs have come at Abu Dhabi, MI will play their last two league games at Dubai and Sharjah.





12:55 hrs IST Dubai International Stadium: Venue insights Highest Team Total: 219/2BySunrisersHyderabadAgainstDelhiCapitals in 2020 Lowest Team Total: 109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020 Highest Individual Score: 132By KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 4/14ByMohitSharma(ChennaiSuperKings) Against Mumbai Indians in 2014. Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Kings XI Punjab in 2020. Win Rate Batting First: 40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)





12:50 hrs IST Mumbai Indians in last 5 matches vs RCB: Won by 5 wickets vs RR: Lost by 8 wickets vs CSK: Won by 10 wickets vs KXIP: match tied, lost in 2nd Super Over vs KKR: Won by 8 wickets





12:45 hrs IST Delhi Capitals in last 5 matches vs SRH - Lost by 88 runs vs KKR - Lost by 59 runs vs KXIP - Lost by 5 wickets vs CSK - Won by 5 wickets vs RR - Won by 13 runs





12:40 hrs IST DC vs MI: Head to head Total Matches: 25 MI Win: 13 DC Win: 12





12:35 hrs IST DC vs MI: SQUADS Let’s have a look at the squads of both sides: Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai



