IPL 2020, RR’s Predicted XI against MI: A tactical change may keep Rajasthan Royals hopeful

From topping the charts to languishing at the bottom, Rajasthan Royals went through a rough journey in Indian Premier League 2020. With time almost over for RR, they can keep up the spirits by winning all three games remaining. However, their qualification will truly depend upon the performances of the other teams which are placed at the bottom half.

Winning is the only option for Rajasthan Royals and for that they need to make a major tactical change to their middle order before facing defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Here’s Rajasthan Royals’ predicted XI against MI:

Robin Uthappa: The veteran Indian batsman returned to form right after getting promoted up the order. He was a bit unlucky against SRH the other day. However, he is likely to continue his good game against MI.

Ben Stokes: The English all-rounder has done a decent job in the top-order. All he needs to be patient up there, especially in the powerplay.

Sanju Samson: After a series of failures, Samson found some runs against SRH in the previous game. He must come out stronger and contribute more to the winning cause.

Steve Smith: The RR skipper had many ups and downs this season. Smith getting runs will be a big positive for the team against the defending champions.

David Miller: Jos Buttler’s inconsistency has cost a couple of games to Rajasthan Royals. If the team is still searching for a beacon of hope, David Miller can be that.

Riyan Parag: The youngster has produced some good knocks in the middle order. He is one of the match-winners in the camp but needs to be consistent.

Rahul Tewatia: Rajasthan Royals’ vital cog since the beginning of the season. Tewatia has certainly proved himself as a complete T20 player.

Jofra Archer: The English speedster has been spectacular throughout the season. He is the leading wicket-taker of RR – 15 scalps from 11 games.

Shreyas Gopal: Gopal has handled the responsibilities pretty well. He hasn’t bagged many wickets this season but is able to keep things tight with his economic spells.

Kartik Tyagi: The Indian U-19 star has proved his mettle and therefore, got a permanent place in the line-up. Didn’t bag any wicket in the previous fixture but will be raring to go against Mumbai Indians.

Ankit Rajpoot: With Jofra taking the driving seat, Rajpoot has been playing the role of a back-up pacer very well. His pace and ability to bowl Yorkers like to get him another chance versus MI.