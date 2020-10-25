IPL 2020: MI Predicted XI vs RR - After dominant performance, MI may rest Rohit Sharma for one more game

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:55 IST

Mumbai Indians suffered a huge setback in the previous Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Chennai Super Kings with captain Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury. But MI put on a near-perfect performance and did not actually miss Rohit Sharma at all. Against RR, MI might nake the choice to give more rest to Rohit and continue with the same playing XI.

Here is our predicted XI for MI vs RR:

Quinton de Kock (wk): Quinton de Kock has been in supreme form at the top and he is a threat for every opposition.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan showcased the damage he can do as an opener and may make a few more changes.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakymar Yadav has been in good form with the bat, and he could be MI’s key player in the playoffs.

Saurabh Tiwary: Saurabh Tiwary will get a chance to play instead of Rohit Sharma and will be eager to showcase his best.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a dangerous customer in death overs, and RR will be wary of the threat he poses.

Kieron Pollard (c): Kieron Pollard is lethal. But when he takes on captaincy role, Pollard is just unbeatable.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has been successful in taking wickets and containing run flow for MI. He can do equal damage with the bat.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile has successfully replaced James Pattinson with the ball and he can hit a few big shots in the end as well.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar has grown in stature as the tournament has progressed and he will certainly trouble Jos Buttler.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been among the best bowlers of the season with the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has taken over Lasith Malinga’s role beautifully. He is dangerous in the death overs.

MI Predicted XI vs RR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah