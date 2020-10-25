RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Mumbai Indians look to confirm playoff berth against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Battered and bruised Rajasthan Royals will take the field against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 45th Indian Premier League 2020 match today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Table-toppers MI are coming into the contest after registering a massive win against CSK. They are on course to make it to the playoffs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness will be a major concern for the unit. He had suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK. On the other hand, this game is crucial for RR. Steve Smith & Co are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. It’s a must-win scenario for Rajasthan Royals if they want to stay afloat in the race.

Rajasthan Royals in last 5 games vs SRH: Lost by 8 wickets vs CSK: won by 7 wickets vs RCB: lost by 7 wickets vs DC: Lost by 13 runs vs SRH: won by 5 wickets





Mumbai Indians in last 5 games vs CSK: Won by 10 wickets vs KXIP: match tied, lost in the 2nd Super Over vs KKR: won by 8 wickets vs DC: won by 5 wickets vs RR: won by 57 runs





IPL 2020 Live Score: RR vs MI, head to head stats Matches: 21 RR Win: 10 MI Win: 11





RR vs MI: Squads of both teams Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai




