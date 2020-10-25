IPL 2020 playoffs fixtures announced, Dubai to host final

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:55 IST

The BCCI has announced the fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs, with the first qualifier being played between the top two teams on November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. The IPL 2020 eliminator and Qualifier 2 – between the third and fourth-placed teams, will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively, followed by the final in Dubai on November 10.

Schedule of the IPL 2020 Playoffs

“The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The Board also announced details of the Women’s T20 Challenge fixtures, which will take place between November 4 and November 9 in Sharjah and feature three teams - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity. Team Velocity which will be headed by Mithali Raj have named Meghna Singh as replacement for Mansi Joshi, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and in October and was ruled out of the tournament.

Schedule of the Women’s T20 Challengers Series

“Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity,” the statement further stated.