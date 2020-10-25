IPL 2020, RR vs MI: When will Rohit Sharma be fit to return? Quinton de Kock gives update

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:46 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma still has not recovered completely from his hamstring strain and missed out the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Kieron Pollard stepped in at the toss and decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pollard announced that the team has only made one change with James Pattinson returning to the playing XI instead of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

“We’re going to bat. Just one change - Pattinson in for Coulter-Nile. Pitch is fairly good. Done pretty well batting first. Couple of venues dew has played a major factor. Here, not so much. Whatever you do you have to do it properly,” Pollard said.

So, the question on everyone’s minds is when will Rohit Sharma return? In an interaction with Star Sports broadcasting team after the toss, Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock was asked to give an update on Rohit Sharma. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Live Score

While the left-handed batsman said that Rohit is returning to his best, he still did not give a definite timeline on his return. “He’s doing really well, seen him getting back into the swing of things, don’t ask me when he’s going to be ready because I have no clue about. Looks like he’s doing really well and having a speedy recovery,” De Kock said.

Speaking on his good form in the season, the South Africa batsman said: “I am not actually too sure, it’s a matter of finding rhythm, momentum, that’s what has helped me so far. I can never put a total finger on it for everyone, that’s just the way I see it and just capitalizing on it as I can. “

“From a player’s personal point of view, we have a lot of individuals in our team that set a high standard for themselves which is key to our team. We try to keep the standards as high as possible,” Quinton de Kock added.