IPL 2020: Curran, Gaikwad fashion Chennai Super Kings’ emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:50 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit an unbeaten half-century and all-rounder Sam Curran picked up three wickets to help Chennai Super Kings record a comfortable eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Virat Kohli struck a fifty and guided RCB to 145/6, but the total proved not enough in front of a resolute Gaikwad, who, as an opener, saw CSK through.

Also Follow | IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB, Match Highlights

RCB were off to a decent start with Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal going smoothly before Curran provided the first breakthrough. He struck in his first over to dismiss Finch before Mitchell Santner, playing his first game of IPL 2020, sent back Padikkal for 22. At 46 for 2, Kohli and de Villiers came together hoping to take RCB forward.

Also Read | Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in elite list

Kohli and de Villiers brought out boundaries, with the pair putting on 82 runs for the third wicket. Both struck timely boundaries to help RCB get a move on, even with spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Santner operating. However, with CSK bowlers tightening the lid on RCB’s scoring, de Villiers perished trying to break free with Faf du Plessis taking a catch in the deep.

Kohli brought up his third fifty of the season, but fell in order to up the scoring rate with du Plessis completing his second catch, running in from long off. Deepak Chahar shepherded CSK’s bowling at the death, allowing RCB to score just 21 off the last three overs of the innings. Curran and Chahar dismissed Moeen Ali and Chris Morris respectively, keeping RCB to 145/6.

CSK were off to a brisk start with du Plessis and Gaekwad putting on 46 runs in five overs. After a quiet first over from Washington Sundar, du Plessis began the assault taking Mohammed Siraj for 15 off his first over, and even though Kohli introduced spinners to keep CSK’s scoring rate in check, Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu ensured they were not left to play catch up.

Together, the pair added 67 runs in quick time not allowing the asking rate to drop out of CSK’s control. Rayudu played some impressive shots, his six off Siraj over deep wicket stood out. Their partnership helped CSK motor along during which Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL fifty. Rayudu was eventually bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, missing the sweep shot, but it was all a bit too late. MS Dhoni cracked three boundaries and remained not out on 19 off 21 before allowing Gaikwad to win the match with a six.