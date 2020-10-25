IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in elite list

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:14 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat as he went on to join Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in an elite IPL list. Kohli, who had struck 199 sixes in his IPL career before Sunday, managed to hit is 200th six in the tournament in the Indian Premier League 2020 match against CSK in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli reached the landmark on the 2nd delivery of the 16th over as he stepped up to Ravindra Jadeja and struck it straight over the bowler’s head for the maximum. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Doing so, Kohli became the third Indian to hit 200 or more sixes in IPL - only after MS Dhoni (216) and Rohit Sharma (209). Overall, Kohli is the fifth player in the list, with Chris Gayle (316 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231 sixes) being the top two players in the list.

Kohli also went on to hammer his 39th half century equalling Shikhar Dhawan’s record of most half centuries by an Indian in the Indian Premier League.Overall, Kohli and Dhawan are at 2nd position in the list of most fifties by a player in IPL - only behind David Warner who has 46 half centuries in IPL.

The RCB skipper was dismissed by Sam Curran as Faf du Plessis took an easy catch to send him back to the hut for 50. On the back of Kohli’s innings, RCB posted a total of 145/6 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Kohli elected to bat after winning the toss against CSK in Dubai. “We will bat first. It’s pretty dry, rough. It’s interesting when the weather was hot the pitches weren’t playing well. The temperatures have dropped now but it’s slowing down,” Kohli had said at the toss.

“Moeen Ali replaces Isuru Udana as a spinner all-rounder, just one change. This green gesture is special for RCB, have quite a few good memories in this jersey,” he added.