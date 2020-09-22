IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Why Royals and Steve Smith should be scared of Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:51 IST

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday will pit two old rivals against each other. Rajasthan Royals beat CSK to win the maiden title, but have found the going tough in the league ever since. They have a clutch of international stars who could propel them to the playoffs but they need to win consistently and against tougher opposition.

But CSK has a vice-like grip on the rivalry in IPL, having won 14 times and lost only 7 times against the Royals. One man who had played a crucial part in these victories is former Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja impressed everyone with his all-round skills in the first two seasons while turning out for the Royals. This led to a controversial transfer to CSK, which resulted in the cricketer being banned for the 2010 tournament. But Jadeja has been a force to reckon with for CSK from the 2011 season, winning the title twice with the team and being a part of the core CSK.

He has been particularly good against his old side, picking up 16 wickets in 14 matches against Royals at an average of 19. His strike-rate and average are the best against RR as compared to his performances against other teams.

The left-arm spinner has picked up two 4-fors against the Royals and what more, he also has the number of RR’s key batsman Steve Smith, having dismissed the Aussie on 5 occasions. Smith’s strike rate against Jadeja drops to 89 and he finds the going tough against the tweaker.

He is the third most successful bowler in IPL against the Royals and come Tuesday, ‘Sir Jadeja’ will be looking to hurt his old team yet again.