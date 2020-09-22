IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni’s CSK take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. This will be first match in Sharjah - the third venue for this IPL. MS Dhoni’s CSK are coming from a comfortable victory against defending champions MI in the tournament opener. They will be on a high. But can the Steve Smith-led Royals, who are always known for punching above their weight stop them on their tracks?

17:35 hrs IST IPL 2020, RR vs CSK - who’s the favourite? Aritra - I’m a huge fan of backing the underdogs, so my heart will be with Rajasthan Royals. I would’ve said my mind is with the Royals too had Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes been available for selection but considering they are not, the odds are heavily stacked against RR. They would need someone to play a blinder. May be that man could be Steve Smith? What say Karan? Karan - Chennai Super Kings will win this one. Period. Royals don’t have Jos Buttler. No Ajinkya Rahane. No Ben Stokes. Jofra Archer is not looking his best and seems disinterested. Royals built a good team but things have not worked out for them. Easy task for CSK to go up here and get their second win of the season.





17:25 hrs IST RR vs CSK - what’s in store? It’s kinda hard to pick favourites in an IPL match but when CSK are playing, it’s safe to lean towards their side under any given circumstances. Steve Smith’s Royals might have a few things to say about that for sure and why shouldn’t they? It’s a fresh season, they would like to believe they can topple Dhoni’s ‘Dad’s Army’.



