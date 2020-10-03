e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 15th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 72 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli who contributed 99 runs to the innings.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer.

7 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal.

Tom Curran bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat and it was an expensive one as 7 runs came off the over.

Tom Curran bowled only 1 ball in the 20th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RR will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet DC in their respective next matches.

