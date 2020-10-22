e-paper
IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:58 IST
Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 40th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer with 83 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who contributed 140 runs to the innings.

Jofra Archer bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one.

12 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Ben Stokes which was an expensive one.

Kartik Tyagi bowled only 1 ball in the 19th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. RR will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

