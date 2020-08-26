e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Seize the day' - Virat Kohli sweats it out in UAE amid quarantine | WATCH

IPL 2020: ‘Seize the day’ - Virat Kohli sweats it out in UAE amid quarantine | WATCH

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video of skipper Virat Kohli exercising in his hotel room amid quarantine period in the UAE.

cricket Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.
File image of Virat Kohli.(RCB/Instagram/Screenshot)
         

India captain Virat Kohli is known as one of the most fittest cricketers in the world. Kohli’s determination and dedication towards his fitness has inspired cricketers and professional sportspersons all over the world. He has also inculcated a similar dedication towards fitness in his peers, which has helped the Indian cricket team in developing as a great fielding unit.

So, when Kohli is staying in isolation to serve his six-day quarantine period in the UAE before the start of the Indian Premier League, it comes as a little surprise that he is spending his time working out.

A day after landing in Dubai for IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain decided not to waste any time and straightaway jumped to physical training inside his hotel room. RCB took to twitter to share Kohli’s photograph after training with the caption: “No days off for Captain Kohli!” 

Now, on Wedneday, the RCB shared another video of Kohli working out in his room. In the latest video, the RCB skipper is seeing doing push-ups and various other forms of work out, using the dumbbells.

“Welcome to Captain Kohli’s b̶a̶l̶c̶o̶n̶y̶ gym. Seize the day,” reads the caption of the post.

With the Indian cricketing stars returning to play cricket next month when the IPL kicks off from September 19th, a major concern is how fit will all the players be. This is because most of the cricketers have not played any competitive cricket in the past few months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ also shared a video of batsman Shreyas Iyer working out over a video call in his hotel room in Dubai, UAE, which was being monitored and guided by Delhi Capitals’ Strength and Conditioning Coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam.

