IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI against RR: Doubt looms over Williamson’s availability

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:27 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having a mediocre season so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They have just three wins out of nine games and are reeling at the seventh position in the points table. After three consecutive defeats, they will now head into the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH played a super-over against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and managed only two runs. Though they are running low on confidence, the door to the playoffs is still open for them. David Warner has to turn things around with both his leadership as well as batting. SRH are likely to make a change in their playing XI against Rajasthan Royals.

Here is a look at the SRH’s Predicted XI against RR:

David Warner: David Warner came to bat at number four against Kolkata Knight Riders and almost took his team over the line. But he will be batting at his usual position against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Warner has 331 runs in nine games but he is yet to bat like how he is known for.

Jonny Bairstow: Despite scoring 316 runs in nine games, the charisma is missing from his batting. He is a destructive batsman at top of the order and has to play like that against RR.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey is getting good starts but has been throwing them away more often. He is batting well and scoring important runs but his inability to anchor the innings deep into the game has caused his team some troubles. He will try to put the failure against KKR behind to come good.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is likely to replace Kane Williamson, who got injured during the KKR game. The West Indian all-rounder was brought into the squad as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. Holder is keen to bat in the middle-order. He can bring in several options for the team.

Vijay Shankar: Despite not doing any noteworthy performance, SRH team management can stick with Vijay Shankar. He bowled a good spell against KKR but failed to finish the game with the bat. He is a talented all-rounder who needs to perform well against RR.

Priyam Garg: The talented youngster played his only notable knock against Chennai. Other than that, he has failed so far in the IPL 2020. Garg has to play the roles that Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag have played for Rajasthan.

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad scored a quick-fire 23 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has the ability to hit the ball hard apart from chipping in with one or two overs. Samad can fill the shoes of a finisher. He is a good young player and SRH team management can retain him in the playing XI.

Rashid Khan: By far the best performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. Rashid Khan managed to get 11 wickets in nine games while being economical as well. However, his other teammates couldn’t support him in order to win matches. Another good outing is expected of the Afghan spinner.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma is bowling beautifully in the tournament so far. Despite having only four wickets in the six games, he doesn’t look poor at all. Sandeep is likely to retain his place in the playing XI. He is one short of 100 IPL wickets.

T Natrajan: T Natarajan has impressed everyone with his ability to bowl yorkers at will. He has bagged 11 wickets in nine games. Natarajan is SRH’s go-to bowler at the death overs. He picked two wickets at the cost of 40 runs against KKR.

Basil Thampi: Basil Thampi came into the playing XI against KKR. He didn’t enjoy a great outing and was taken for cleaners by Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan. SRH team management can give him another go against Rajasthan Royals.

SRH Predicted XI against RR: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.