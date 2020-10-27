e-paper
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:39 IST
Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by David Warner who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, SRH were 175/2. Delhi Capitals need 125 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 25.0.

