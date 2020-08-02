e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10

IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10

IPL 2020: The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from September 19th and the final will be played on November 10 in the UAE. The decision was taken in an IPL GC meeting on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:10 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of IPL trophy.
File image of IPL trophy.(IPL)
         

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved Covid-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines,” an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

Also Read | ‘No sir, he’ll spoil the team’: When Dhoni refused to take a player in CSK

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women’s IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising Covid-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited Covid-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe. “We expect the the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters,” the IPL GC member said.

That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday. It would have been difficult to get new sponsors for the Board at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 the eight franchises.

“Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of Covid replacements this year.

“Also the BCCI has received presentations from a DUBAI based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In