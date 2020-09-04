cricket

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:21 IST

Chennai Super Kings have had a turbulent stay in the UAE in the lead up to the IPL so far. While the players are yet to star practice due to the Covid-19 positive cases in the team, there has been a lot going on behind the scenes as well.

Senior batsman Suresh Raina has pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons’ and owner N Srinivasan has had his say on the matter too. Now reports suggest veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also likely to opt out, not having joined the team in UAE yet.

But in the middle of all this one man has been rock solid, as he has been throughout his career. Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasn’t spoken, like he never does, but he is unperturbed by all the commotion.

CSK will depend on its old guard including the likes of Dhoni, Australian Shane Watson, South African Faf Du Plessis and the likes of Dwayne Bravi and Ravindra Jadeja to hold things together for them this season too.

CSK on Friday shared a photo on Instagram of Dhoni and Watson with the caption, “Watto Thala Dharisanam,” which loosely means Watson gets a glimpse of Dhoni.

The duo can be seen having breakfast together. CSK will be itching to go out into the nets as they are yet to have a session and get their preparations started.

According to the original schedule CSK were to kick-off proceedings against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener. But BCCI have had to wait to come out with the full IPL schdule due to the positive cases in CSK camp.