IPL 2021: 20-year-old Afghan speedster sends thunderbolts to CSK batsmen in nets - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings have already hit top gear ahead of a brand-new season of the IPL. In fact, the franchise has been live streaming certain nets sessions, allowing the fans and followers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers and their preparations ahead of the season. It was during one of those sessions, where the world got a glimpse of Cheteshwar Pujara the IPL batsman, who, with a re-modelled stance, was hitting huge sixes.

On Thursday, while the likes of Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit the nets, it was a certain nets bowler for CSK who ended up getting noticed. Young Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi may not be part of the CSK contingent, but he sure did make a few heads turn with his lightning pace in the nets. Bowling an impeccable line and length, he dished out a tough time to the three CSK batsmen.

Fazalhaq Farooqi - The net bowler of @ChennaiIPL from Afghanistan generating some serious pace and has incredible control .. 🔥 #WhistlePodu #CSK @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/S00JmRHQr0 — CSK LOYAL FC™ (@CSK_Zealots) April 2, 2021

So who exactly is Fazalhaq Farooqi? The left-arm fast bowler recently made his debut for Afghanistan in a T20I match against Zimbabwe, claiming 1/27 from four overs. He dismissed opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, clean bowling him. He flew for India on March 24 to join the squad ahead of its practice. In addition, the 20-year-old quick has played 12 First-Class matches and taken 22 wickets, along with six wickets from six List-A games.

With fast bowler Josh Hazlewood pulling out of this year's IPL, and CSK yet to name a replacement, could IPL 2021 turn out to be a dream-come-true moment for Farooqi? In Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and K Asif, CSK have a strong domestic bowling line-up, but its overseas stock of pacers is a bit of a concern with Hazlewood pulling out this close. Only South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi as an established overseas fast bowler in the ranks currently. CSK have traditionally been a team which has given a platform to young a promising cricketers, and there's no reason why Farooqi can't join the list.