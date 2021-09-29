Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar injured, Mumbai Indians name replacement for remainder of the season
cricket

IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar injured, Mumbai Indians name replacement for remainder of the season

Arjun Tendulkar would have to wait for at least another season to make his IPL debut as the left-arm bowler sustained an injury, franchise Mumbai Indians announced on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar. (Mumbai Indians)

Arjun Tendulkar would have to wait for at least another season to make his IPL debut as the left-arm bowler sustained an injury, franchise Mumbai Indians announced on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Simarjeet Singh in the squad.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indian announced. "The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines."

Also Read | RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was purchased by MI at the players’ auction earlier this year for his base price of 20 lakh. He has played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Prior to the start of the second phase of IPL 2021, a video surfaced showing Tendulkar and fellow MI pacer Marco Jensen hitting picture-perfect yorkers during a practice session. Simarjeet has played 15 T20 matches and had recently toured Sri Lanka as one of the five net bowlers with the Indian team.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 mumbai indians arjun tendulkar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Morgan had every right to nail him': Warne slams Ashwin for 'disgraceful' act

Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery

'It wasn't a cakewalk for KKR': DC assistant coach Amre

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of pink-ball Test against Australia
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP