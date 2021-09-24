IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: MS Dhoni likely to make a crucial change against RCB

Till the first 15 overs or so in their match against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings were on the mat, but as CSK has done many times in the history of the Indian Premier League, they staged a comeback in the last few overs of their innings and carried that momentum into their bowling to register an easy 20-run win against MI. The MS Dhoni-led side is currently in a race for the top spot with Delhi Capitals and they have Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of them next.

Dhoni and Kohli are set to come face-to-face one last time as opposition captains in the IPL as CSK take on RCB in an IPL 2021 match at Sharjah - the first match at this venue in the UAE leg - on Friday.

Here is CSK Predicted XI against RCB

Faf du Plessis: The former South Africa captain got a rough deal against MI when a Trent Boult delivery just stopped on him in the first over. Du Plessis is the current highest scorer of CSK in this IPL and he will have an important role to play in the remaining matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Maharashtra right-hander perhaps played his best T20 innings the other night against MI. His superlative knock enabled CSK to put up a total in excess of 150 and in the end win the match. Gaikwad would look to continue the good work against RCB.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder was dismissed pretty much in the same manner as du Plessis. Ali was through his shot early and was caught in the covers. On his day, he can change the course of the game with his batting.

Suresh Raina: The former India batter would like to forget his innings against MI as soon as possible. He appeared rusty and looked in confidence whatsoever against Boult. But Raina has the quality and experience to turn things around.

Ambati Rayudu: He had to retire hurt after being hit on the right elbow by an Adam Milne delivery but CSK CEO said the scans have revealed no fracture and Rayudu should be good to go against RCB on Thursday.

MS Dhoni: The CSK captain got one from the middle of his bat but unfortunately found Boult in the long leg boundary. Dhoni was simply superb with his captaincy against MI but will look to get amongst the runs against RCB.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder was pretty good against MI. It was his important partnership with Gaikwad that got CSK back in the game. He bowled only one over in the MI match and that is unlikely to change keeping the short boundaries of Sharah in mind.

Sam Curran: England and CSK's rising star Curran was unavailable for the selection in the previous match but the all-rounder is out of quarantine and also joined the practice session on Wednesday, making him an automatic selection in the XI for the RCB match.

Dwayne Bravo: Thanks to all achievements with the ball in the IPL, his batting most of the time goes unnoticed. But his four sixes towards backend on Sunday was one of the main reasons why CSK crossed the 150-run mark.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul got the important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and bowled pretty well in his four overs. His lusty hitting can also prove to be an added advantage in the short boundaries of Sharjah.

Deepak Chahar: Much like Rayudu, there was an injury scare for Deepak Chahar when it appeared that he must have pulled up a hamstring or a calf muscle while bowling his fourth over but CSK think tank confirmed that it was only cramps and he is available for selection on Friday.