IPL 2021: CSK Predicted XI vs RR - Two batting changes may be on the cards for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings put on a superb bowling performance against Punjab Kings with Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran being the stars with the new ball. But despite chasing a meagre total of 107, CSK's middle-order wobbled a bit, and the match extended longer than MS Dhoni would have liked. Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK when they face Rajasthan Royals.

Here is our predicted XI of CSK against RR:

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa is yet to make his CSK debut, and after an insipid start from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he may get replaced by the former KKR opener.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis showed signs of form against PBKS and if he continues like this, he may prove to be a match-winner for the team.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been a revelation batting at no. 3 and he is likely to hold on to the spot as long as he keeps hitting shots the way he has been doing.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina would feel frustrated missing out on a chance to get runs against PBKS, but he is still a key player in the team.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Ambati Rayudu has not been able to fire with the bat, and Cheteshwar Pujara might get a game in his place on Monday.

MS Dhoni (c/wk): One can believe it will be yet another season in which MS Dhoni's batting position will continue to be a topic of debate.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo is yet to fire from the bat, but he has done well by taking wickets and breaking partnerships. He understands his role perfectly.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran was quite economical against PBKS, and he would hope he can do the same against RR.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja was the difference in the field against Punjab and sometimes that is enough to set up wins.

ALSO READ | 'That was a special knock': Simon Katich praises de Villiers masterclass vs KKR

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has really struggled with the ball, and against PBKS, he gave away 35 runs with 0 wickets. He needs to find his rhythm.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar was the hero of the previous win for CSK, and performances like these will bring him back into reckoning for India T20 squad.

CSK Predicted XI: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar