‘Don’t rate him highly as captain’: Sehwag feels Warner played with ‘poor mindset’, should’ve ‘taken a chance’

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner may have reached a couple of unique milestones while batting against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in Delhi, but his slow batting became the biggest talking point. The SRH skipper struggled throughout his stint at the crease and his frustration was clearly visible.

After scoring a run-a-ball half-century, Warner ended up scoring 57 off 54 balls – one of his slowest innings in the Indian Premier League. Thanks to Williamson’s fiery 10-ball 24, the Sunrisers managed to post 171 for 3 in 20 overs. But the score wasn’t enough to challenge an in-form CSK. The opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a 129-run opening stand as the three-time champions won the contest by 7 wickets.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wasn’t impressed with Warner’s approach on the Kotla track. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former said that the SRH skipper batted with a poor thought process and his slowness at the crease resulted in a low total.

“Had the game been played in Chennai, it would have been a great partnership, at a scoring rate of 8 runs per over. But it was Delhi and not Chepauk. 171 has to be a low total because it was a perfect batting track. Kane Williamson had no problems in getting runs which means the wicket was good.





“The thought process of David Warner was extremely poor. You cannot expect a slow innings from him. The approach wasn’t up to the mark. He should have batted without any hesitation. The wicket was good and the ball was coming to the bat. If Manish Pandey can score a half-century off 36 balls and Warner gets a run-a-ball fifty. More runs could have been scored,” he said.

Sehwag further mentioned that Warner should have taken a chance, knowing that the other batters in the SRH line-up have capabilities to hit big shots.

“Warner could have taken a chance if he was set after playing 30-40 balls. He should have scored at least 30 runs in the next 50 balls. He knew that the likes of Williamson, Jadhav and Shankar would come next and they can hit big shots. So, he could have played an attacking game.

“Well, I don’t rate him highly as a skipper. But he used to do a few good things earlier which he couldn’t against CSK. If Williamson had been the captain, we could have seen him doing something different. Because he knows the fact if you don’t go for wickets, you won’t win the game,” Sehwag said.